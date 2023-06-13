FPJ Editorial: Car-Breakers, Not Speed-Breakers

An unpainted speed breaker in Ghatkopar. | Twitter

The issue of unscientific and haphazard speed-breakers in Mumbai is a serious problem that needs urgent attention. This newspaper’s campaign against these dangerous roadblocks in collaboration with the Mumbai North Central District Forum is a welcome step in the right direction. It is a well-known fact that speed-breakers are intended to slow down vehicles, especially in areas where pedestrians are present.

However, the indiscriminate placement of speed-breakers in Mumbai has become a major concern for both drivers and pedestrians, causing serious accidents. The problem is that they are not standardised. They are constructed in a haphazard manner, without any regard for the safety of the road users. They are either too high or too steep or have uneven surfaces that can damage vehicles and cause drivers to lose control. They are nothing but car and two-wheeler breakers.

The need of the hour is to have standard speed-breakers that are scientifically designed to ensure the safety of all road users. They should be constructed after taking into account the traffic flow, the speed limit of the area and the safety of pedestrians. The standard speed-breaker design, already available and approved by the Indian Roads Congress, will ensure that they are visible, have a gradual incline, and are not too high. The prevalent laissez-faire approach to speed-breaker construction is not acceptable.

The government and the civic authorities must take responsibility for ensuring that all speed-breakers are constructed as per the prescribed standards. This will not only prevent accidents but also save lives. Not just Mumbai, this is true for other cities also. The initiative in Mumbai needs to be replicated in other cities and states so that it becomes a national campaign.

Read Also FPJ Editorial: No End To Manipur Conflict