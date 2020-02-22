FPJ EDIT: Warning bells ringing for Pak-based terror

The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the anti-money laundering international watchdog, has handed out a stiff rebuff to Pakistan by deciding to keep it in the greylist until the crucial review after four months. While the Imran Khan government has been working hard for removal from the greylist, it is no secret that the civilian government is powerless against pressures from the Pakistan army which wields extra-constitutional authority in that country. That terror is fanned and stoked by the army with the civilian government wielding responsibility without power is the sordid story of Pakistan’s governance. On the eve of FATF’s recent plenary, Pakistan sentenced terror mastermind Hafiz Saeed to 11 years in jail for terror financing to escape FATF sanctions but it is widely known that this, like many other actions in the past, are a smokescreen and eyewash. Another terror mastermind, Masood Azhar, went underground and re-surfaced in Pakistan on the eve of the Paris meeting because Islamabad realised that his disappearance would be seen as the establishment’s handiwork to shield him in his nefarious activities.

Evidently, while China, Turkey and Malaysia stood isolated in the comity of nations in supporting Pakistan, the other countries were with India in seeking action against Pakistan for terror financing. Malaysia was on a lower key this time, conscious of how it had infuriated India by its support for Pakistan on Kashmir. The Chinese too are showing signs of wilting from the isolation they have been subjected to. It is indeed heartening how India has been spearheading the movement against Pakistani terror at international forums. The Indian army chief said recently that there are at least 15 terror training camps in Pak-occupied Kashmir. India must relentlessly pursue its drive against Islamabad until all these terror camps are dismantled and export of terror from Pakistan to India is ended once for all.