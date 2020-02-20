FPJ Edit: Maha Aghadi ways of politics

Apropos the alleged differences within the ruling Maharashtra alliance over the Elgaar Parishad and Bhima-Koregaon cases. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is not against the Centre transferring the Elgaar Parishad case to the National Investigation Agency while the NCP chief Sharad Pawar is against it. The latter has also questioned the police probe into the violence in Pune a day after the Elgar Parishad conclave on 31 December 2017. It was alleged that the leaders of the Parishad were involved in a conspiracy to assassinate the prime minister, a claim Pawar finds ridiculous. The transfer of the probe by the NIA soon after the Maha Vikas Aghadi government took over in Mumbai has, on the face of it, pitted the Sena against the NCP and the Congress. Just as on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Population Register, the former is with the Centre while the Congress and the NCP are opposed to both. However should anyone conclude from these differences within the alliance that it is about to fall, he will be wrong. These are public positions each constituent has taken with an eye on firming up or retaining its support among particular sections. Pawar and the Congress feel obliged to court the Muslims and, therefore, talk anti-CAA, anti-NPR, while Uddhav tries to keep his old Hindutva base intact. Besides, Uddhav has an eye fixed on cousin Raj who has taken a stridently pro-CAA, pro-NPR stance. In short, it is politics as usual for the Aghadi leaders.