FPJ Edit: Hatred at the root of protest over hijab

It is unfortunate that the protest against some Muslim students wearing the veil, called hijab, in a college at Udupi in Karnataka has spread to more colleges. There was no uniform prescribed for the students in the college where the issue cropped up. There were only two dozen or so girl students from the Muslim community who wore the hijab. There is no rule banning the veil in the country. Dress is a personal choice and nobody can insist that one should wear only a particular dress. Of course, those employed in certain services like the police, the defence forces, nursing etc, have to wear the prescribed uniform. If schools can insist on their students wearing the uniform, an acceptable attire can be prescribed for the college students also. Some politically-inspired students protested against the hijab without any rhyme or reason and the college authorities merely succumbed to the pressure. The parents of the girls concerned have preferred to keep their wards at home.

The purpose of those who are involved in the protest, it seems, is to prevent Muslim girls from attending colleges. The authorities are within their rights to prescribe a proper dress code for the students at the beginning of the session. Those who do not want to follow it have a choice. They can either fall in line or seek admission elsewhere or enrol themselves for distance education. India is a secular nation where people are free to wear the symbols of their religion, be it a tilak or a veil or a cross or a turban. When the first turbanwearing Sikh police officer in the US was shot by a criminal at Houston in Texas, tens of thousands of people joined hands to give him a befitting funeral. Not only that, they also raised a substantial sum to help the bereaved family.

The Udupi incident should be seen in the context of the anti-minority stance of those in power in the state. The Christians there are agitated over a Bill that makes any philanthropic activity they undertake suspect in the eyes of the law. What a pity that when the pandemic has disrupted education in the state, some communal elements are allowed to kick up a shindy over a few girls wearing a dress of their choice!

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 08:55 AM IST