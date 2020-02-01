FPJ EDIT: BJP must stem the tide of lawlessness

It is disconcerting that a new cult of violence and an attitude of defiance of authority have been triggered by the opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act. Thursday’s incident in which an anti-CAA rally was fired upon by a fanatical 17-year-old youth, injuring a student, has left a bad taste in an atmosphere which was in any case surcharged. While the Centre can be blamed for rushing through the legislation without proper discussion on the easier Indian citizenship norms for non-Muslims from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, the opposition, especially the Congress, cannot be absolved of blame for the exaggerated picture that has been painted in India and abroad of repression and of assumed consequences of the legislation. That some ruling party bigwigs, principally Union Minister Anurag Thakur, added fuel to the fire is beyond doubt. The speech that he delivered did not behove a ruling dispensation leader and that the police stood by as mute spectators can partly be ascribed to that.

The impending elections in Delhi have added to the one-upmanship with both sides painting the other black. The ongoing dharna every day at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi and the partisan speeches there have added to the tension but the Central government is giving them a long rope, fearful that any punitive action would be blown out of proportion and be used to discredit the BJP in the campaign for the Delhi assembly polls. It is indeed time the Shaheen Bagh ugly scenes be ended with authorities taking action against the protesters. That the CAA was adopted by both Houses of Parliament and then received presidential assent should be enough to put a stop to the campaign of calumny and innuendoes. Significantly, when, five years ago the Aam Aadmi Party swept the elections in Delhi there was a concerted campaign alleging attacks on churches in the capital. As soon as the voting ended the seemingly motivated campaign was over but the purpose of the campaigners was served because the BJP was mauled in the elections. Whatever be the extent of culpability of the BJP and of the opposition, the fact remains that it is incumbent on the Modi government to ensure that law and order is duly maintained and the forces that fuel discord and violence are curbed by all manner of means. The Modi government must also understand that there is no alternative to debate and discussion in a democracy. Ultimately, the majority party would prevail but such is the nature of the rule of law.