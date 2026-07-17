Flame And Food: Swiggy Set To Deliver LPG Cylinders Along With Other Things

Swiggy Instamart's partnership with HPCL brings doorstep LPG cylinder delivery to consumers in Bengaluru | AI Generated Representational Image

India has entered yet another era of instant gratification. One could already summon groceries, medicines, ice cream and midnight desserts to one’s doorstep with a tap on one’s phone. Now, thanks to Swiggy Instamart’s partnership with HPCL, even an LPG cylinder can arrive within minutes.

The pilot project in Bengaluru offers compact 5 kg and lightweight 10 kg cylinders, and the customer does not even need a conventional gas connection to place the first order. Identity verification is enough.

The next refill is as simple as handing over the empty cylinder to the delivery partner. It is difficult to explain this revolution to a generation that has never known the agony of waiting for a gas connection.

From Waiting Lists To Doorstep Delivery

There was a time when getting an LPG connection was almost as significant as graduating from college or obtaining a driving licence in the West. It marked a decisive turning point in the life of an Indian household.

The smoky kitchen gave way to a clean blue flame. Housewives rejoiced. Families celebrated. A gas connection was not merely a utility; it was a badge of upward mobility.

The petroleum minister enjoyed an enviable reputation among Cabinet colleagues. He possessed a magical power unavailable to most ministers: the ability to allot gas connections. A recommendation from him could transform a grateful voter into a lifelong supporter. Cylinders generated not only heat in kitchens but also warmth in political relationships.

The transition from firewood to LPG, however, was not always accompanied by technical know-how. One unforgettable image from the 1980s showed the then Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav’s wife, Rabri Devi, squatting on the floor making rotis before a gas burner placed on the floor.

She apparently did not know that the stove should be on a platform higher than the cylinder. That she went on to become Chief Minister herself and completed a full term perhaps tells us more about India’s faith in destiny than in the laws of physics.

A New Chapter In Cooking Fuel

The Narendra Modi government distributed LPG cylinders to millions of rural households. Yet, many beneficiaries found the refill cost prohibitive. In countless homes, the cylinder acquired a second career, not as a cooking appliance but as a sturdy stool with a wooden plank placed on top.

Urban India gradually embraced piped natural gas, but millions continued to depend on cylinders. Refills often involved anxious phone calls, repeated reminders and days of waiting.

That chapter is now closing. The cylinder can arrive almost as quickly as a pizza. If hunger strikes before the gas does, the same app can dispatch dinner as well. Progress, it seems, has finally solved the eternal question: what comes first, the flame or the food? In modern India, both travel together on a delivery scooter.