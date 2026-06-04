Fire A Flourish Inn: A Disaster By Design

The deadly fire at Flourish Inn Stay has reignited concerns over illegal buildings and weak enforcement of fire safety regulations | X / IANS

The death of 21 guests at Flourish Inn Stay in South Delhi is among the most gruesome tragedies the national capital has witnessed in recent years. It was not merely an accident caused by a short circuit; it was the inevitable consequence of greed, official negligence, and the systematic violation of laws designed to protect human life. The conduct of its owner, Lavkesh Bajaj, has shocked public conscience.

As reports suggest, he drove past the building engulfed in flames without stopping to help his guests or assist rescue efforts. Whatever the legal consequences of his actions, they reveal a disturbing indifference to human suffering. The government has announced a crackdown on illegal establishments.

Such announcements are routinely made after every major disaster. They generate headlines for a few days and then fade into oblivion until the next tragedy strikes. What is needed is not another publicity exercise but sustained enforcement of existing regulations.

Violations and negligence

Flourish Inn Stay had originally obtained permission under the Bed and Breakfast scheme meant to promote budget tourism. The rules are clear. Such facilities are allowed a maximum of six bedrooms, and the owner is required to reside on the premises. Bajaj allegedly converted the property into a full-fledged hotel with 25 rooms by illegally constructing two-and-a-half additional floors. It strains credulity to believe that the local police and municipal authorities were unaware of these violations.

Illegal floors do not materialise overnight. Rooms cannot be added, occupied, and advertised without attracting official attention. The more plausible explanation is that those responsible for enforcing the law chose to look the other way.

The consequences were catastrophic. A short circuit in the basement triggered the fire when most guests were asleep. With only one entry and exit point, sealed windows and no access to the terrace, many occupants found themselves trapped. The absence of a completion certificate and a fire safety certificate should have been enough to prevent the building from operating.

Accountability must follow

Yet, the establishment functioned openly. Bookings were made through a reputed online platform, and residents of the area knew of its existence. But for this tragedy, its illegal operations might have continued indefinitely. The responsibility does not end with the owner.

Officials who ignored violations must be prosecuted. Politicians who accepted support from such operators while pretending ignorance today must also be held accountable. Delhi is home to thousands of establishments that lack basic fire safety clearances. They remain ticking time bombs.

The fact that more than half the victims in this case were foreign nationals further damages India’s reputation as a safe tourist destination. Rules exist to protect lives. When they are ignored for profit, influence or convenience, disaster becomes inevitable. No leniency should be shown to those who place human lives at risk.