Fear is the key |

Fear seems to have gripped Andhra Pradesh and Telangana State. The fear is among the people in AP while it is among the political parties in Telangana State. In AP, People are scared to even talk to media persons on any issue. Despite the fact that the farmers are facing huge loss due to the ceiling put on Paddy procurement, they are not protesting like the farmers in Punjab. All sections of people are facing one problem or the other. But yet there is no trace of any protest. In past, Left parties used to jump for each and every opportunity to stand by the people.

Now the left parties have limited themselves to issuing media releases. There is a simmering dissent among the youth on the unemployment issue. There is dissatisfaction among the people on the way major industries and MNCs are relocating themselves from AP to the Telangana State. But yet, people are not expressing their dissatisfaction openly as they are scared about the present dispensation.

YS Jagan led YSRCP government in AP, besides trying to dismantle and discontinue all the major policies, schemes and programmes of Chandrababu Naidu government, have fixed a host of TDP leaders and activists in several cases. The Jagan government is also after Chandrababu Naidu’s son, national General Secretary of TDP and former minister Lokesh, mentioning his name in a skill development scheme scam. This is when AP CM Jagan and his colleagues are facing major cases filed by the CBI and ED, which came up to the final stages in the courts.

But in Telangana, the fear is among the political parties. The TRS is worried

about the away their leaders are targeted by the CBI, ED, Income Tax and other agencies. The State BJP leadership is finding it difficult explain how some persons from their own party and from their mentor RSS are being framed by the State government is MLAs and MLCs poaching case. In what appears, as on date, a political battle between BJP and KCR lead TRS, Several people linked to the RSS and BJP were arrested by the Special Investigating Team (SIT) on the charges of luring the TRS legislators to switch loyalties to the BJP.

After the much hyped Munugode by poll where the BJP candidate K Rajagopal Reddy lost to the ruling TRS candidate Prabhakar Reddy. Telangana State CM KCR held a marathon media conference and with proofs and evidence showed how the BJP supporters and representatives have tried their best to “buy” three to four TRS legislators. He spoke at length on the undemocratic, unethical and illegal ways of the BJP toppling the duly elected state governments in the country. KCR “exposed” the BJP with evidence and the video recordings.

During his marathon media conference, KCR did not mince words and did not even hesitate a second to remind PM Modi that he (Modi) should immediately take a deterrent action against those involved in the conspiracy to lure Legislators from the ruling TRS in Telangana state but also take action against those who were involved in toppling the elected government in 8 other states. Since the conspirators have repeatedly mentioned the names of Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national President JP Nadda and some RSS functionaries like BL Santosh, KCR wanted a stern action against them.

KCR did not stop there, he shared the thousands of pages of the evidence and the call data details of the present conspirators collected by the state agencies not only to the Telangana High Court where the case if being heard but also to the CJI and Judges of the Supreme Court, Chief Justices of all the High Courts, national security and law enforcing agencies, all the chief ministers and DGPs in the country, print, electronic and digital media organisations across the country.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi, which is probing the Delhi Liquor scam, has mentioned the name of TRS MLC and daughter of KCR, Kavitha as one of the accused. Kavitha is one among the 36 accused named by the ED. The TRS leaders especially Kavita termed the ED action was done as per the diktats by PM Modi and HM Amit Shah. The TRS cadre and leaders are agitating against the BJP and termed targeting Kavita as a political vendetta.

The Congress party’s fear in Telangana state is their total lack of funds to fight the next election. In the Munugode By poll, both TRS and BJP parties gave Rs 5,000 and Rs 400 to each voter while the Congress could not distribute even a single rupee! The Congress’ fear is that though they are getting positive vibes from the people at the ground level, their lack financial resources may have an adverse impact on the poll prospects.

But as they fear is the key!