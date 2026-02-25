 Fear: Barrier Or Bridge? How Facing Our Inner Doubts Can Lead To True Freedom And Growth
Fear often paralyses people through self-doubt and imagined outcomes, but psychologists stress that confronting it gradually builds resilience and confidence. By replacing negative thoughts with self-belief and action, individuals can move forward courageously, proving that freedom lies not in eliminating fear but rising above it.

Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj jiUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 08:28 PM IST
article-image
Confronting fear step by step empowers individuals to build confidence, resilience and emotional strength in everyday life | Representational Image

Most of us would agree to the fact that today the four-letter word ‘F E A R’ has taken possession of almost everyone’s life and has become the biggest stress producer in the world. Whether it's fear of failure, fear of rejection, or fear of the unknown, these emotions can paralyse us and hold us back from reaching our full potential. And that is why Aristotle has said that ‘he who has overcome his fears will truly be free’. But the question that most of us have is, “Is it really possible to overcome fear?”. Yes, of course. One should realise the fact that fear is not an insurmountable obstacle, and it can indeed be overcome with determination, resilience and the right strategies.

Facing fear head-on

According to behavioural psychologists, fear lies in the subconscious and surfaces as and when a situation arises, and hence, the most effective way to conquer fear is to face it head-on. Because avoiding or suppressing it would only strengthen it over time. Instead, we should acknowledge our fears and confront them. Isn’t it simple? Well! This can be a gradual process, starting with smaller, manageable fears and gradually working up to more significant challenges. So, each time we face a fear, we build up resilience and confidence. However, overcoming fear is not merely about external action; it is also about internal understanding. Because in most cases, fear is not born from reality but from our own assumptions about what might happen.

The power of self-belief

Another important aspect is self-belief. Fear thrives where self-doubt exists. When we repeatedly tell ourselves “I can’t”, “What if I fail?”, or “What will people say?”, we unknowingly feed fear. On the contrary, when we replace these thoughts with “Let me try”, “I will learn”, and “I am capable”, we weaken fear at its root. Remember! Confidence does not come before action; it comes because of action. Every small step taken despite fear sends a powerful message to the mind that we are stronger than the situation. Ultimately, freedom from fear does not mean the absence of fear. It means having the courage to move forward in spite of it.

The writer is a spiritual educator and a popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal and the UK. To date, 9,000+ published columns have been written by him. (nikunjji@gmail.com/www.brahmakumaris.com)

