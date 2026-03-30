Favour Faith: Spiritual Teachings Highlight Power Of Trust, Surrender And Devotion To Overcome Life’s Challenges

A spiritual message emphasising faith, surrender and devotion as guiding forces for a peaceful and fearless life | Photo Credit: Pixabay (Representational Image)

We know that we belong to God who takes care of us as a mother takes care of her only child. We may not see how He works, but He is sure to help us out of our suffering. It is this profound truth that is expressed in the Lord’s words in the Gita:

Know this for certainty, Arjuna: My devotee is never lost.

All we have to do is cling to Him in faith and hope: He will not, indeed He cannot let us down!

Sri Ramakrishna has said, “The man of faith is like a python. He moves not in search of food; his food comes to him.”

Such faith is not just reassuring and comforting: it brings about miracles in your daily life.

Ways to cultivate faith

Here are some aids to cultivate such faith:

1. The first essential thing is a change of outlook. We depend too much on ourselves, our efforts and endeavours. We keep God out of the picture. But we need to understand that above all efforts is HIS WILL. So let not our work be egotistic – but dedicated as an offering to Him.

2. The second essential thing is to share what we have with others. This is one of the laws of life – the more we give, the more we get out of the little that remains.

3. Do not be frightened of anything. Trust in the Lord and face the battle of life.

4. Trust in Him. Turn to Him for everything you need.

5. We must contact God again and again. It is necessary for us to repeat His Name again and again, to pray without ceasing. A prayer which may prove helpful is, “Lord! Make me a channel of Thy Mercy!”

6. To become a channel of His mercy, we must surrender all we are and all we have, at His Lotus Feet. So may we become His instruments of help and healing in this world of suffering and pain. All our cares and burdens are borne by the Lord Himself.

A life of inner freedom

The life of faith is a blessed, carefree life. To be truly free is to be born anew, to become a pure child of God.

(Dada J P Vaswani was a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader.)