Fallout & Reasons Behind Himachal Govt's Move To Amend RERA Selection Mechanism: A Turning Point In Regulatory Governance

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu | X @SukhuSukhvinder

The decision of the Himachal Pradesh government to amend the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) Act and replace the Chief Justice of the High Court with the Chief Secretary as Chairperson of the selection panel marks a turning point in regulatory governance.

What unfolded in the Vidhan Sabha was more than a routine legislative amendment; it was an assertion of executive authority over an institution originally designed to operate with a degree of judicial insulation. The political, institutional and legal ramifications of this move are likely to widen in the coming weeks, as both intent and impact come under sharper scrutiny.

National implications and a possible domino effect

The fallout of the Himachal government’s amendment is unlikely to remain confined to one state; it has the potential to ripple across India’s federal landscape. Several states are already grappling with an uneasy power balance between judicial oversight and the executive’s expanding ambitions in regulatory bodies — particularly in high-stakes sectors such as real estate, mining, energy and infrastructure.

If the “Himachal model” succeeds — where the selection committee is steered by the bureaucracy without any judicial presence — other states may feel encouraged to replicate the move under the banner of “administrative efficiency”. Given the competitive nature of Indian federalism, where political rivals often mirror each other’s methods, it is not difficult to imagine a situation in which opposition-ruled states adopt similar amendments.

Such parallel power shifts would inevitably intensify confrontations with NDA-appointed Governors across the country, further sharpening Centre–State friction and putting the autonomy of regulatory institutions under heightened strain.

Government’s Justification and Administrative Logic

The ruling establishment has defended the amendment on the grounds of administrative practicality and constitutional permissibility. Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu maintained that RERA comes under the Concurrent List, allowing states to enact modifications based on local needs.

The logic projected by the government is that real estate regulation involves day-to-day administrative issues, compliance tracking, project approvals and case disposal — domains that, in its view, sit naturally with senior bureaucrats who understand system complexities. The government believes that involving the Chief Secretary ensures speed, continuity and hands-on experience in public administration. This argument implies a belief that judicial heads, though impartial, may not always be oriented toward rapid executive decision-making in a sector as operationally dense as real estate.

Governor’s Assent: The Constitutional Checkpoint

A crucial hurdle still lies ahead before the amendment becomes law — the assent of the Governor of Himachal Pradesh. A bill passed by the Vidhan Sabha cannot take effect until it is approved by the Raj Bhavan, and this step is anything but mechanical. The Governor may grant assent, withhold assent, return the bill to the Assembly for reconsideration, or reserve it for the President of India.

Given that the amendment restructures a statutory authority originally created under a Central Act, there is a possibility that the Governor may choose to reserve the bill for presidential consideration rather than approve it immediately. That move, if taken, would place the entire legislative effort into pause mode and delay the government’s plans to push a bureaucrat-led RERA framework.

Flashpoints between Government and Raj Bhavan

The dynamics become even more significant when viewed in the context of recent flashpoints between the Himachal government and the Raj Bhavan. The confrontation over the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor of the Dr. Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry was a clear illustration of the Governor’s willingness to scrutinise — and in some cases stall — decisions that the government believed fell squarely within its jurisdiction.

Similarly, the dispute surrounding the Nautor land amendment, where procedural steps and gubernatorial clearance became a subject of contention, indicates that assent cannot be taken for granted where political and institutional interpretations differ. These precedents suggest that if the Governor views the RERA amendment as diluting judicial participation in favour of greater executive dominance, the bill could be subjected to prolonged examination or even directed to the President for a final call.

In that situation, the amendment would not only face a constitutional checkpoint but also become a fresh axis of political contestation between the state leadership and the Raj Bhavan.

Threat to Institutional Autonomy and Investor Confidence

A second national concern relates to how this precedent could slowly reconfigure the character of independent regulatory institutions in India. Real estate is only one among several sectors where the public interest relies heavily on neutral adjudication and strict enforcement.

If judicial exclusion becomes the norm in selection committees, regulators could gradually transform from watchdogs of citizens’ rights into instruments of executive management. This shift may ultimately dilute the checks-and-balances model envisioned by Parliament when RERA was conceived in 2016.

Moreover, the trend is likely to influence investor behaviour across the national real estate landscape; foreign and domestic investors may hesitate where institutional independence appears vulnerable to political shifts. In that sense, the Himachal amendment is not merely a regional legislative experiment — it has the potential to reshape the future architecture of regulatory governance across India.

Opposition’s Standpoint and Larger Political Message

However, the reasons behind the amendment appear to run deeper than mere administrative rationalisation. The Opposition’s resistance reflects a concern that parallels an ongoing national discourse. The Centre’s earlier move to restructure selection mechanisms — for instance, replacing the Chief Justice of India with a cabinet Minister in certain appointment committees — like selection of chief election commissioner and commissioners, has been interpreted as an attempt to gradually reduce judicial presence from independent institutions.

The Himachal amendment mirrors this logic: the Chief Justice embodies a safeguard of neutrality and merit-based appointments, whereas the Chief Secretary, as a career bureaucrat, ultimately reports to the political leadership of the day. The shift therefore transforms an institution originally created to act as a citizen-oriented watchdog into one more amenable to executive influence.

Control Over High-Stakes Sector: The Real Motivation

In practical terms, the key reason driving the amendment seems to be institutional control. RERA decisions often involve huge commercial interests — from project approvals to penalties on developers, compensation to buyers and timelines for delivery. Governments, which often face pressure from builders, lobbyists and influential real-estate players, may prefer an authority structurally closer to the executive rather than one steered by a judicial presence that could resist external influence.

The ruling party may also be looking to reshape the appointment landscape for strategic future control; with major real-estate expansion planned in Himachal, especially in tourism hubs and peri-urban belts, having a bureaucracy-led RERA may prove politically convenient for managing stakeholder pressures.

Legal, Political and Institutional Fallout

The fallout of this move is already visible on three fronts — legal, political and institutional. On the legal front, the amendment risks being challenged in court, especially given precedents where the Supreme Court has cautioned states against altering the selection structure prescribed under the Central Act.

If litigation follows, the implementation of the amended selection mechanism may face temporary uncertainty, potentially delaying key appointments and regulatory actions. Politically, the amendment has given the Opposition a fresh weapon to question the government’s transparency and motives. The heated exchanges in the House and the BJP’s walkout have set the tone for a protracted political battle.

The Opposition may project this move as an attempt to centralise power, weaken accountability and bring an otherwise independent regulator under the direct ambit of the ruling party. Institutionally, the consequences may be long-term and subtle. RERA was envisioned as a deterrent authority that inspires confidence among home-buyers and signals predictability to developers.

Replacing judicial oversight with administrative leadership may alter public perception of neutrality. Home-buyers may fear regulatory capture, while developers may view the authority less as a watchdog and more as an extension of the executive. Over time, this could influence the quality of redressal, the pace of enforcement and even investor sentiment.

Executive Dominance vs Judicial Oversight — The Long-Term Test

Ultimately, the amendment signals a broader trend in governance — a gradual shift from judicial supervision to executive dominance in regulatory institutions. Whether the Himachal government’s move will strengthen administrative efficiency or weaken institutional independence will be tested not through rhetoric but through outcomes.

If appointments become politicised and rulings begin to align with executive preferences, the credibility of RERA may erode. If, however, the government manages to enhance efficiency without compromising fairness, it may argue vindication. For now, the amendment has triggered more questions than answers, setting the stage for an inevitable test in both public opinion and the legal arena.

(Writer is a senior political analyst and strategic affairs columnist based in Shimla)