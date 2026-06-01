EV Charging In Cooperative Housing Societies: Time For Practical Solutions, Not Ego Clashes

Residents seek smoother EV charging approvals as experts urge housing societies to support India's transition towards cleaner transportation | AI Generated Representational Image

Electric Vehicles (EVs) are no longer a luxury or a futuristic concept. Thousands of residents across Mumbai and India are shifting towards EVs as petrol, diesel, and CNG prices continue to rise. EVs are economical, environmentally responsible, and aligned with India’s larger national objective of reducing dependence on imported fuel and conserving valuable foreign exchange reserves.

Despite this progressive transition, many members of Cooperative Housing Societies are facing unnecessary resistance from Managing Committees while seeking permission to install EV charging points within society premises. In several cases, the hurdles are not technical but arise from rigid attitudes, lack of awareness, or avoidable ego clashes.

This approach must change.

Need for balanced and practical implementation

If a member is willing to bear the installation cost, obtain proper electrical approvals, comply with fire safety requirements, and ensure separate metering of electricity consumption, there is ordinarily no justifiable reason to deny permission. Managing Committees are expected to function for the welfare and convenience of residents and not act as obstacles to environmentally beneficial initiatives.

At the same time, residents seeking EV charging installations must act responsibly. All charging infrastructure should be installed only through licensed electricians after proper load assessment and safety certification. Societies can easily frame transparent and uniform guidelines applicable to all residents to avoid disputes, discrimination, or selective permissions.

A crucial caution for EV owners must also be highlighted. Residents should strictly use only manufacturer-approved chargers and certified cables. Several fire incidents reported across India have allegedly been linked to the use of substandard or incompatible charging equipment. Further, the electricity meter and wiring system must have adequate load-bearing capacity to safely support EV charging. Any overloading of the existing electrical infrastructure can pose serious safety risks not only to the vehicle owner but to the entire building. No installation should be undertaken without professional assessment and certification by a qualified electrician.

Call for government guidelines and infrastructure support

The Government must now issue clear and enforceable guidelines to Cooperative Housing Societies regarding EV charging permissions. Arbitrary obstruction without valid technical reasons should invite accountability and penal consequences. Authorities must encourage practical implementation rather than leaving residents trapped in avoidable disputes.

Simultaneously, major infrastructure and energy companies can collaborate with societies by installing common EV charging stations within residential premises or nearby public locations wherever feasible.

India is moving towards a greener future. Cooperative Housing Societies must become partners in this transition—not hurdles standing in its way.

Adv. Sulaiman Bhimani | File Photo

Adv. Sulaiman Bhimani is the Founder of The Law Suits and President of Citizens Justice Forum (NGO). He is widely regarded as a voice of the common man and actively works for the protection of citizens’ rights, consumer rights, and homebuyers facing delayed possession and stalled housing projects.