Enjoying The World Without Being Owned By It

True balance lies in enjoying relationships, success and material comforts while preserving inner peace and emotional independence | AI Generated Representational Image

There is a quiet question worth sitting with today. Not a complicated one, though, but an honest one. When did you last feel completely at ease within yourself? Not happy because something good happened, not relieved because something difficult passed, but genuinely, quietly at peace, for no particular reason at all? For most of us, that question takes a moment to answer. Because that kind of ease has become rare. Right?

Actually speaking, our original nature is not as complicated as some of us have made it out to be. There is a natural capacity within each of us to experience peace, love, purity, truth and happiness. These are not possessions to be acquired; they are qualities to be uncovered. But over time, we cover them with layers of fear, competition, comparison, attachment and insecurity. We begin measuring ourselves against others. Someone else's success makes us question our own. Someone else's opinion determines our mood. We become attached to possessions, positions and recognition, and slowly our happiness begins to depend on things that are constantly changing. The more we try to control everything outside us, the more disturbed we become inside. This is where the art of balance becomes important.

Finding Balance Without Withdrawing From Life

Balance does not mean withdrawing from the world. It does not mean giving up ambition, relationships, responsibilities or material comforts. It means enjoying them without allowing them to become the masters of our state of mind. We can work sincerely without making our designation our identity. We can earn without allowing money to decide our worth. We can love deeply without turning love into possession. We can care for people without trying to control them. And perhaps most importantly, we can learn to let go without feeling that we have lost.

That last one is the hardest. Because we have been taught that holding on is strength and letting go is weakness. It takes far more inner strength to release something gracefully than to grip it desperately. Balance, then, is not a destination we arrive at. It is a practice we return to daily, sometimes hourly. A quiet internal adjustment. A gentle reminder that we are not what we have achieved, and not what others think of us. We are something simpler, something steadier and something far more enduring than any of that. And remembering that, even briefly, even imperfectly, is where the balance begins.

(The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal, USA, UK, Canada, South Africa, Australia, and Mauritius. To date 9800+ Published Columns have been written by him. You can reach out to him at nikunjji@gmail.com or visit www.brahmakumaris.com)

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