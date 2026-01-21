Enduring Relations In 3 Hours: How A Brief UAE Visit Deepened India’s Strategic Partnership

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan | Photo: AFP

As bilateral visits go, this one was almost breathtakingly brief. President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates was on Indian soil for barely three hours. Yet, judged by outcomes rather than the ticking of the clock, it may well rank among the most consequential foreign visits New Delhi has hosted in recent years.

The importance India attached to the visit was evident from Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally receiving the UAE President at the airport. But what followed mattered far more than ceremonial optics. In keeping with the business ethos that has made Dubai a global hub of speed, efficiency, and ambition, Sheikh Mohamed dispensed with elaborate formalities and went straight into substantive talks. The spadework had clearly been done well in advance; what remained were signatures, handshakes, and a reaffirmation of intent.

Trade, investment and strategic depth

The numbers tell their own story. Since the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement was signed in 2022, bilateral trade has surged to $100 billion in 2024–25. The decision to double this to $200 billion by 2032 is not mere bravado but a realistic target, given the depth and breadth of agreements inked during the visit.

From MSME cooperation through initiatives like Bharat Mart and the Virtual Trade Corridor to massive infrastructure investments in Gujarat’s Dholera region, the roadmap is both detailed and ambitious. What stands out is the sheer range of sectors now covered by the India–UAE partnership.

Traditional trade and investment are being complemented by cooperation in space technology, artificial intelligence, supercomputing, data centres, and even the novel idea of “digital embassies”. Energy ties are moving decisively into the future, with discussions on advanced nuclear technologies, including small modular reactors. Food security, fintech, education, defence, and maritime heritage all found a place on the agenda, underscoring the truly comprehensive nature of the relationship.

The human dimension

Equally significant is the human dimension. With 4.3 million Indians living and working in the UAE, people-to-people ties are not a diplomatic add-on but the living backbone of the partnership. The proposal to establish a ‘House of India’ in Abu Dhabi, expand student exchanges, integrate DigiLocker with UAE platforms, and deepen cultural cooperation reflects an understanding that economics alone cannot sustain long-term strategic trust.

A quiet lesson

There is also a quieter lesson India can draw from the UAE experience. In Dubai, religion is respected and visible, yet it does not become a basis for discrimination on grounds of ethnicity or faith. Merit, efficiency, and opportunity drive public life. That balance between tradition and modernity is something India, with its plural ethos and economic aspirations, would do well to reflect upon.

Preparedness over duration

Three hours, then, were more than enough. The visit demonstrated that in diplomacy, as in business, clarity of purpose and preparedness matter far more than duration.