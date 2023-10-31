End Maratha Stir At The Earliest

File photo

The situation surrounding the reservation issue in Maharashtra has reached a critical juncture, and it is a cause for concern. The events that unfolded on Monday, with the arson attacks on the houses of MLAs and political leaders, have tarnished the image of the state and raised questions about the effectiveness of law-and-order authorities. While it is fortunate that no lives were lost in these attacks, the destruction of buildings, including those belonging to NCP MLAs Prakash Solanke and Sandeep Kshirsagar, as well as former minister Jay Kshirsagar, is a clear indication of the volatile nature of the situation. Adding to the urgency of the matter is the deteriorating physical condition of Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, who has been on a fast since October 25. His protest has garnered significant attention and support, making it imperative for the government to address the issue promptly.

It is surprising, however, that the state's political leadership, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, has not responded adequately to defuse the tension. This lack of response has led to a growing belief that they have missed multiple opportunities to engage with Jarange-Patil. Once an unknown figure in the state, Jarange-Patil has now become a symbol of the Maratha reservation movement. His appeal and charisma have gained him a significant following. While the government faces the complexity of adhering to the Supreme Court's reservation limit of 50 percent, he insists on blanket reservation for all Marathas, regardless of their inclusion in the Kunbi caste or not. It is essential for Chief Minister Shinde and his team to engage in a meaningful dialogue with Jarange-Patil to find a resolution to this issue before it spirals out of control.

In the realm of politics, the art of the possible is paramount. It is the responsibility of the government to work towards a balanced and equitable solution that addresses the concerns of the Maratha community while staying within the legal boundaries set by the Supreme Court. The situation cannot be allowed to escalate further, as it will only lead to more unrest and potential harm to the state's social fabric. It is crucial to find a resolution that accommodates the aspirations of the Maratha community while respecting the legal framework. The time for dialogue and compromise is now, before the situation worsens and causes further damage to the harmony of the state.

