Election Results 2023: Advantage BJP in Tripura and Nagaland

PTI

It is difficult to draw a definite conclusion from the results in the three Northeastern states and the by-elections in five states. The BJP can certainly take pride in the fact that it has been able to retain power in Tripura, which it wrested for the first time five years ago. Of course, it could not retain all the seats it won in 2018 but, then, politics is the art of the possible and what matters is whether a party has won or not. In retrospect, its decision to change the chief minister seems to have paid off.

However, what actually turned the tables in the BJP’s favour was the good show put up by the Tipra Motha which cut into the traditional votes of the CPM and the Congress. The alliance has benefited the Congress more than the CPM, as the former, perhaps, does not have shiftable votes as the CPM does.

Vote for stability in Nagaland

In Nagaland, it was a vote for stability with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, and the BJP returning to power. What is most notable is that in a bastion of patriarchy, two women have been elected for the first time to the Assembly. Significantly, the BJP was far more practical than any other party as, for instance, it did not mind using slogans and phrases that appealed to the sensibilities of the majority community in the state. For instance, the BJP leaders who campaigned there steered clear of issues like use of beef.

All the national parties failed to sway the voters in Meghalaya, which will remain the preserve of National People’s Party’s leader and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. Though he did not secure a majority of his own, nobody is in doubt about his ability to form a coalition government.

The results clearly show that for the Congress, the way ahead is by holding the hands of other parties, which is how it won a few seats in Tripura and a seat each in West Bengal, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

For the Trinamool Congress, which engineered a wholesale defection of Congress MLAs in Meghalaya, the defeat it suffered in Murshidabad district is a great setback, as it denotes that the party’s vote bank is no longer intact. It will weaken Mamata Banerjee’s own claims to be the national alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, all said and done, is the great winner in these elections.