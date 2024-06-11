Eknath Shinde & Ajit Pawar Sulk On Sidelines

Mumbai: The decision of the BJP leadership to give cabinet berths to parties like the JDS, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM has caused heartburn in its ally, the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

The Eknath Shinde Sena feels that despite having done relatively well by winning seven seats in the state, it has not been given proportionate representation in the Union government. A similar feeling exists within the other Mahayuti ally, Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party, which officially announced on Sunday that it refused to be part of the Union government as it was only being offered a junior position. For now, however, both these parties are likely to take the current situation in their stride and hold their peace.

Shiv Sena MP Shrirang Barne Expresses Concerns

Shinde group MP Shrirang Barne (winner from Maval) expressed concern while speaking to the media on Monday, saying the Shiv Sena should have been given two cabinet and one minister of state (junior minister) positions and his party was very disappointed with the announcement of the new cabinet. However, Shinde maintained a pointed silence on the issue.

Buldhana MP Prataprao Jadhav has been included in the cabinet but it was believed that Barne was a shoo-in.

Sources in the Sena say Shinde had included Barne's name in the list that he had sent to the BJP leadership but it came as a minor shock to the party when it became evident Shinde's wishes were not acceded to.

Top BJP Leaders On The Issue

Top BJP leaders, speaking to the FPJ about this, said the impression of the BJP central leadership after looking at the overall Maharashtra results was that the BJP did not benefit from the alliance as much as Shinde and his Shiv Sena did. The Mahayuti alliance had allocated four seats to Ajit Pawar, of which he could win only the Raigad seat. The main target of the BJP was to win the Baramati seat, which Ajit Pawar could not achieve. So, the party is not too enthused by Ajit Pawar either.

The BJP right now seems to be in an aggressive mode as far as its Maharashtra allies are concerned. The saffron party leadership seems to have given a clear signal that they will give a bigger share to partners they depend on, and not the partners who depend on them.

After considering their options right now, in view of the poll verdict in Maharashtra, it seems clear that both Shinde and Ajit Pawar will remain quiet for now. They will not raise their voices publicly or show any resentment for now; perhaps, in the upcoming assembly seat-sharing talks, they will demand some 'compensation' for what has happened now.