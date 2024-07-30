Editorial: Wayanad Disaster Is What Happens When We Ignore Warnings And Play With Nature

Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha are popular tourist destinations in Wayanad district, Kerala. These regions have seen a surge in resorts catering to tourists who describe them as paradises in “God’s Own Country”. However, on the night of July 29-30, these idyllic landscapes turned into scenes of devastation as landslides and flash floods swept through village after village, destroying homes and claiming numerous lives. Torrential rains that lasted for nearly 12 hours obliterated bridges, roads, and communication networks, severely hampering rescue and relief efforts. As of now, the full extent of the damage and loss remains uncertain, with rescuers focusing on transporting the injured, elderly, and infirm to makeshift hospitals. This catastrophe is the worst natural disaster Kerala has faced since the Great Deluge of 2018.

The response to the disaster has been swift, with defence forces, including dog squads, actively participating in rescue operations. Local residents, despite suffering immense losses themselves, were among the first to risk their lives to save those in need of immediate medical attention. Wayanad is no stranger to natural calamities, but the current disaster is unprecedented in its severity. Those familiar with the Gadgil Commission report, which addressed the ecological challenges facing the Western Ghats, understand that such a catastrophe was forewarned. The report predicted a time when unchecked environmental degradation would lead to landslides and rivers altering their courses, a scenario that has now unfolded in Wayanad.

While our sympathies lie with the affected people, it is crucial to acknowledge that the Gadgil report was dismissed under the influence of political and religious leaders. The subsequent Kasturirangan Commission was established to dilute the previous recommendations. Regrettably, even the watered-down version of the report was not implemented. Meanwhile, the region witnessed rampant construction of multi-storied buildings and roads, often at the expense of the trees that stabilise the soil. Illegal quarries have further exacerbated the situation, undermining efforts to preserve the ecologically fragile terrain that is home to thousands of species of insects, birds, reptiles, animals, and butterflies.

This disaster serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of ignoring ecological warnings and playing with nature. It highlights the urgent need for stringent enforcement of environmental regulations and a reevaluation of development policies that prioritise short-term gains over long-term sustainability. Only by heeding the lessons of reports like the Gadgil Commission can we hope to prevent such tragedies and protect the natural heritage that defines regions like Wayanad.