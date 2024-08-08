 Editorial: Vinesh Phogat Is A Winner Though Not A Medallist
e-Paper Get App
HomeAnalysisEditorial: Vinesh Phogat Is A Winner Though Not A Medallist

Editorial: Vinesh Phogat Is A Winner Though Not A Medallist

FPJ EditorialUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 11:01 PM IST
article-image
Vinesh Phogat | Photo: X

Heroic achievements and heartbreaks are the very essence of sports. Wrestler Vinesh Phogat, 29, now exemplifies this like few before her have done. In the space of a single night, Phogat went from a possible gold on the 50-kg Olympic podium – which would have been India’s feat too – to being disqualified. She returns from Paris without a medal despite having beaten the world number one, the unbeaten Yui Susaki, and being assured of an Olympic silver. Despite extreme measures such as cutting hair, sniping jersey, cycling for hours, sauna time, and willing to draw blood to reduce weight to below, she left the weigh-in spot with tears of devastation for the extra 100 grams she had. It was, for her and for India, the death of a dream, too heavy a heartbreak. The Indian contingent filed an appeal against the disqualification.

Whichever the story turns from here, Phogat is a winner on and off the wrestling mat even if she is not the gold medallist she could have been. Not all victories are medals and trophies; a few like Phogat’s are to be cherished for the significance they bring into public life. Phogat, the lesser of the cousins of the illustrious wrestler family in Haryana, saw her father being shot dead outside her home when still a child. Her resilience, grit and fierce sense of purpose brought her to where she won laurels for India in Asian Games and World Championships. Phogat carried the fire in her belly to the streets in New Delhi last year when she, along with her colleagues, took on the then chief of the Wrestling Federation of India and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh Sharan for sexual harassment. The visual of her pinned down by Delhi cops was a turning moment. Despite his threats, she almost made it to the Olympic podium — the significance of this must never be lost. Phogat has shown us all how to fight — win or lose.

FPJ Shorts
'Would Have Brought Entire Party Along': NCP Leader Ajit Pawar Comments At CM Eknath Shinde’s Book Launch
'Would Have Brought Entire Party Along': NCP Leader Ajit Pawar Comments At CM Eknath Shinde’s Book Launch
Mumbai: 20-Year-Old Nursery Teacher Assaults Central Railway TCs At Ghatkopar Station Over Ticket Issue
Mumbai: 20-Year-Old Nursery Teacher Assaults Central Railway TCs At Ghatkopar Station Over Ticket Issue
Pydhonie Murder Case: Wife And Lover Conspired To Kill Victim; Crime Discussed In Sign Language
Pydhonie Murder Case: Wife And Lover Conspired To Kill Victim; Crime Discussed In Sign Language
Mumbai: EOW Registers FIR Against GA Builders And Others For Delayed Redevelopment Of Sneh Sadan In Chembur
Mumbai: EOW Registers FIR Against GA Builders And Others For Delayed Redevelopment Of Sneh Sadan In Chembur

There are, indeed, questions of accountability in all that transpired in the Paris Olympics leading to her gut-wrenching disqualification. Why, for instance, was she not allowed to compete in her chosen category of 53 kgs during the trials? What did the monitoring team do that allowed her weight to rise after the semi-final? Who could have, should have, been more careful at every step of the way? The answers are unlikely to change the story for Phogat but they are important. Phogat is a winner, India’s hero, on and off the mat.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Editorial: Vinesh Phogat Is A Winner Though Not A Medallist

Editorial: Vinesh Phogat Is A Winner Though Not A Medallist

Why Kamala Harris Picked Tim Walz And What It Means For The Election

Why Kamala Harris Picked Tim Walz And What It Means For The Election

Editorial: Tough Task Ahead For Muhammad Yunus In Bangladesh

Editorial: Tough Task Ahead For Muhammad Yunus In Bangladesh

Decimation Of Hamas, Demilitarisation And Deradicalisation Is The Solution

Decimation Of Hamas, Demilitarisation And Deradicalisation Is The Solution

New Education Methods Must Combat The Mushrooming Of Coaching Centres

New Education Methods Must Combat The Mushrooming Of Coaching Centres