Editorial: Trump Marches On

Donald Trump | File Pic

Donald Trump’s comprehensive victory in the South Carolina primary besting his rival Nikki Haley in her home state has boosted his chances of securing the Republican nomination. The maverick ex-President’s bid for a second presidency now looks almost certain barring a legal ban to his contesting. After easily winning five primaries, Trump is on course to sweep the March 5 Super Tuesday primaries too. Haley has decided to remain in the race, emphasising that Trump is the wrong man for the job. She has questioned his mental fitness and has said another Trump presidency will lead to chaos. The Trump camp has, however, decided to ignore Haley as engaging with her would only draw media attention. One aide went to the extent of asking ‘Nikki who?’It remains to be seen if the irrepressible former President will stick to the brief and refrain from making intemperate and sexist comments against his rival as is his wont.

Haley’s decision to continue may also be prompted by the slew of cases against Trump. He faces multiple cases in federal courts over his attempts to overthrow the 2020 election as well as allegedly mishandling classified documents in south Florida. If legal or heath problems keep Trump out of the race, Haley is ready to step in. If Trump is indicted in the cases relating to election tampering and attack on the Capitol by his supporters, he may well quit the Presidential race leaving the field open for Haley. As of now, Trump supporters are confident of his securing the nomination claiming that his legal troubles and his detractors have only increased his popularity among supporters, making him a shoo-in for the top job.