Editorial: Standoff Between Kolkata Doctors, Mamata Must End Soon

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: CM Mamata Banerjee Asks CBI To Ensure Guilty Are Punished; VIDEO | X

The standoff between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the striking junior doctors at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital continues even as patients suffer. The doctors’ refusal to meet the CM despite her extending an open invitation has caused the narrative to shift slightly in her favour after the public antagonism towards her in the wake of the brutal rape and murder of a doctor at the RG Kar Hospital. Mamata seemed to have lost the plot as the people’s outrage over the incident continued to grow after alleged attempts to tamper with the evidence and shield the ex-principal of the college Sandip Ghosh, who has a range of allegations against him. In fact, the entire medical ecosystem in Bengal reeks of inefficiency and corruption. While the students claim it is an apolitical movement, there is no doubt the Trinamool Congress’ principal political Opposition, the BJP, has been trying to cash in on the general public anger and fuelling protests. There is disquiet within the Trinamool ranks, too, as is evident from the resignation of the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Jawhar Sircar alleging the complete mishandling of the RG Kar rape-murder case. The beleaguered chief minister who rose to prominence on the back of people’s movements in Nandigram and Singur is now getting a taste of her own medicine.

The Opposition parties are hoping that the momentum against Mamata will continue till the Assembly election due in 2026 but that is a long shot. The consummate politician that she is, Mamata Banerjee is capable of completely turning the tables on her rivals. She has always been a street fighter and is unlikely to go down tamely. As the doctors’ strike drags on, public sympathy is also on the wane. With reports of several patients dying due to lack of treatment, it is only natural that people are losing faith in medical professionals. The ball is now in the doctors’ court. It is in their best interest to meet the CM and stand firm on their demands. She has little option but to accept them.