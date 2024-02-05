Editorial: Southern Pushback Against Central Policies

Representative Image |

In an avowed bid to protect the federal structure of the country, there is a concerted bid by southern states to push back against New Delhi’s policies. Close on the heels of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee holding a two-day dharna in protest against the Union government’s alleged denial of funds under key Central schemes, including MGNREGS, southern states will hold protests against the Centre’s alleged step-motherly treatment to them vis-a-vis financial allocations. Karnataka will hold a protest in Delhi on February 7 to highlight the alleged lack of allocation for the state in the interim Budget. Kerala, meanwhile, after planning a “people’s resistance” event at Jantar Mantar on February 8 against the Centre’s “strangulation” of the state’s finances has now decided to hold a public meeting on “protecting the federal system of the Constitution” the same day. The change in plan follows the Congress-led Opposition UDF’s refusal to take part in the protest march to be led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Cabinet colleagues. Kerala has now decided to broadbase the movement and make it a protest against the Union government’s moves to “destroy the federalism” of the country. Vijayan has invited Opposition chef ministers such as M K Stalin, Naveen Patnaik, Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann as well as NCP leader Sharad Pawar and NC leader Farooq Abdullah to participate in the protest and it is likely that some of them will join the public meeting. Vijayan’s letter to chief ministers said steps by the Centre over the last 10 years have seriously endangered the federal system of the Constitution and hoped the public meeting would expose New Delhi’s high handedness towards states.

The southern pushback also envisages a forum of these states to ensure equitable distribution of resources by the Centre in order to strengthen the federal structure and give the south a say. This move is being spearheaded by Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah but other states are yet to get on board and individual protests against the Centre have been planned. That federalism faces a serious challenge is not in doubt given the brute majority of the BJP in Parliament. Opposition states are particularly vulnerable to the whims of a central government and a party hell bent on returning to power. Many funds meant for states are allegedly being diverted towards welfare schemes that will help the BJP woo the electorate. Whether this protest will garner support from all Opposition parties remains to be seen given the precarious state of the I.N.D.I.A alliance. It will surely be a test case for Opposition unity at a time when it is sorely needed.