Editorial: Rohan Bopanna, one of a kind

Rohan Bopanna. | (Image: Twitter)

The week gone by was a double treat for Indians and all tennis fans. Rohan Bopanna, at the age of 43, became the oldest player to achieve the number one ATP ranking in the men’s doubles category. He also became the oldest Grand Slam winner by clinching the Australian Open men’s doubles trophy with his partner Matthew Ebden of Australia. Bopanna’s long journey has been one of struggle and true inspiration. After battling it out in the singles circuit, he concentrated on doubles and has many WTA titles to his credit partnering with numerous players over the years. His partnership with Pakistani tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi was the most memorable. Known as the Indo-Pak Express they won many titles, including the Paris Masters in 2011. His remarkable longevity in the game can be attributed to his traits of determination and fortitude.

Three years ago he suffered a crisis of confidence and was on the verge of quitting the sport but in a remarkable turnaround marked by perseverance and resilience, he was able to give tennis another shot. In 2017 he won the Mixed Doubles trophy at Roland Garros. In the last couple of years he has reached the semis or finals of many Grand Slams. His partnership with Ebden has been quite fruitful, the crowning glory of course being the Australian Open triumph. Bopanna has been a faithful son of India performing his Davis Cup duties with sincerity till his retirement last year. He has also won an Asian Games gold. Throughout his illustrious career he has remained humble and down-to-earth. His passion for tennis shines like a beacon, lighting the path for many future superstars of the game. Rohan Bopanna is truly one of a kind.