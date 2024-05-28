Editorial: Pune Porsche Tragedy — Doctors Turn Criminals

The Crashed Porsche | File

It is simply unbelievable that two senior doctors of state-run Sassoon General Hospital in Pune would send the wrong blood sample for alcohol testing to save a 17-year-old boy whose drunken driving led to the death of two young engineers. It is shocking that they were willing to do this to pocket Rs 3 lakh, the amount anllegedly offered by the father of the boy through a middleman. Little did the doctors know that the police had taken another blood sample for DNA testing, which would have revealed that he was drunk while driving the brand new Porsche car worth over Rs 1.5 crore. People would naturally ask what happened to the Hippocratic oath the doctors had taken not to commercialise their medical knowledge but only to use it for the welfare of the patients they treat. How could they even think of undertaking such a criminal act?

The police have rightly arrested the doctors and remanded them to police custody until May 30. They are not the only ones in police custody. Already, the father of the boy who allowed his teenaged son to drive the car and cause the death of two has been arrested. Even the grandfather of the boy is in police custody because he tried to force the family driver to admit that he, not the boy, was at the steering wheel when the tragedy occurred. He even went to the extent of abducting the driver and confining him to a room. Even three policemen have been suspended for their attempt to provide out-of-the-way help to the boy. All this shows how confident the affluent are to have their way. Far easier for the father and the grandfather would have been to bring up the boy as a law-abiding citizen.