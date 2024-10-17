Editorial: Nothing Divya About Divya’s Act

Representative Image | File

The tragic death of Naveen Babu K, Additional District Magistrate of Kannur, is a sombre reminder of the consequences of unchecked power and public humiliation. Babu, known for his honesty and integrity, was subjected to an unwarranted public attack during his farewell ceremony by CPM leader and district panchayat chief PP Divya. Her baseless accusation that he delayed a petrol pump project — one in which she seemingly had a personal interest — was both a professional and personal assault. Adding insult to injury, Divya not only humiliated him in front of his colleagues but also ensured the event was broadcasted, escalating his distress. This kind of public ridicule is a dangerous misuse of power that demoralises public servants, who often work under tremendous pressure. Divya’s unfounded allegations, coupled with the humiliation of having her remarks broadcast by a local television channel, pushed Babu to the brink.

The fact that the District Magistrate, who presided over the farewell event, did nothing to intervene makes the situation even more egregious. The ADM, instead of leaving for his new post in Pathanamthitta the next morning, ended his life, a victim of public shaming and abuse of power. The police have now registered a case against Divya, charging her with abetment to suicide under several serious sections, which carry a maximum jail term of 10 years. Her misuse of authority in a personal vendetta led an innocent officer to take the extreme step, and she should not be spared from facing the consequences. What is needed now is a thorough investigation that holds the guilty accountable, no matter how influential they may be. Naveen Babu’s untimely death should be a wake-up call for those in power to exercise their authority with responsibility and integrity, and for society to protect those who serve it honestly.