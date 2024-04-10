Editorial: No Relief For Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | PTI

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday deflated the balloon of lies, excuses and prevarications in the on-going liquor excise case against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and a few others in the Aam Aadmi Party. The court rejected his plea against arrest, and also rejected his plea against the trial court order remanding him to ED custody. Arrested on March 21 and lodged in Tihar jail, Kejriwal refuses to resign as chief minister, insisting on running the government from prison. The self-styled harbinger of new politics is now heralding a new low, outdoing even the likes of Lalu Yadav and Hemant Soren who at least had the good sense to resign before being imprisoned on corruption charges. Kejriwal has now gone to the Supreme Court, but it is unlikely he will get any relief, going strictly by the case law. The fall and fall of Kejriwal would not surprise those who had followed his career, with him believing a thousand false claims a day would continue to hoodwink the people indefinitely. Some of the most notable persons who had jumped on his bandwagon are now fully disillusioned and dejected with his habitual manipulative conduct. The false messiah betrayed the peoples’ trust and must meet his just deserts.