Editorial: Need To Look After The Aged

Representative Pic | Kasun Chamara/Pixabay

The appalling video depicting Deepak Sen and his wife Pooja viciously assaulting his 87-year-old grandmother in Bhopal is deeply disturbing. The grandmother, defenceless and extremely vulnerable, was subjected to competitive blows from her own grandson and his wife, who even went as far as inserting a wooden log into her private parts while he gagged her. The barbarity of the act is horrifying, and it's a relief that the couple has been apprehended while attempting to flee the city. Sen’s relative affluence, as evidenced by his ownership of a salon in the Jehangirpuri area, juxtaposes starkly with the heinous nature of the crime. Bhopal, known as the 'city of lakes,' gained infamy for the world's worst industrial disaster when poisonous gas leaked from the multinational Union Carbide factory. Notwithstanding such notoriety, the plight of senior citizens remains a pressing issue. Elderly individuals suffer neglect and abuse as their children shirk their responsibilities.

The dire state of senior citizens is not unique to Bhopal; it's a nationwide crisis. After events like the Kumbh Mela, thousands of elderly individuals are found stranded, unable to recount how they ended up there. With limited support systems in place, some seek refuge in religious institutions where they're promised a meal a day. States like Himachal Pradesh have resorted to passing laws mandating care for grandparents, highlighting the failure of familial and societal obligations. Addressing this crisis demands a comprehensive welfare system that provides pensions to those without regular income and unable to work due to age or infirmity. Additionally, moral education must emphasise the sacred duty of caring for parents and grandparents. As India's population ages, especially in states like Kerala where the elderly outnumber the young, proactive measures are essential to safeguard the dignity and well-being of senior citizens. The state has as much responsibility as the people concerned in this regard.