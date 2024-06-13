Editorial: Naidu Reclaims Political Dominance

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu | ANI Photo

The presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah at Chandrababu Naidu's swearing-in ceremony as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh underscores his significant political clout. This is not unfamiliar territory for Naidu, a seasoned strategist who has previously led the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to remarkable success. His rise to power is marked by his bold move against his father-in-law and TDP founder, NT Rama Rao, establishing himself as a formidable leader in his own right. Naidu’s legacy includes transforming undivided Andhra Pradesh into an IT hub, attracting global investors and positioning the state as a technological stronghold. His ambitious vision now centres on converting Amaravati, a city under construction, into the state capital—a project that stalled when he lost power in 2019. Despite facing setbacks, including the ignominy of courting arrest in an alleged scam, Naidu's resolve remains unshaken.

Strategically aligning with the BJP, whose government jailed him, Naidu has shrewdly navigated the political landscape to his advantage. This alliance has bolstered his position, ensuring that the TDP secured a clear majority with 135 seats in a 175-member House, leaving the rival YSRCP with a mere 11 seats. With the support of allies, Naidu enjoys a commanding over four-fifth majority, reflecting his political acumen and leadership. The TDP's success extends to the national stage, where it won 16 Lok Sabha seats, contributing significantly to the formation of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. This dual strength — dominating both state and national politics—has emboldened Naidu to demand the Speaker's post for one of his party MPs. While this may seem an ambitious request, it is made from a position of strength, illustrating Naidu's strategic foresight.

In the shifting sands of Indian politics, Naidu's commanding presence and political dexterity cannot be underestimated. His ability to navigate complex political terrains, coupled with his track record of development and governance, positions him as a significant player both in Andhra Pradesh and on the national stage. As he pursues his vision for Amaravati and strengthens his alliances, Naidu's influence is set to grow. It is not far-fetched to imagine Naidu emerging as a key figure in India's political future. His ability to form alliances that succeed at the hustings make him a formidable contender, potentially even for the highest office in the land. Chandrababu Naidu’s journey is a testament to an unwavering belief in the art of the possible, that is politics.