Editorial: Mothers Finally Get Their Due

In a groundbreaking stride towards gender inclusivity, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has unveiled two provisions destined to rewrite the rules in the state's policy on women. The first, a move that defies historical oversight, mandates the inclusion of the mother's name in the details of a child. The era of paternal dominance, where surnames whispered only of fathers, is now eclipsed by the necessity of recognising maternity as a fact, not merely an afterthought. The announcement unfolds a comical paradox — apparently, in the archaic world, the mother's name was considered an optional extra. It raises the question: Was maternity presumed to be a secret society, with mothers operating covertly behind the scenes? It is a different matter that maternity is a fact, while paternity is a presumption.

But wait, there's more. The second provision ventures into the realm of real estate and financial acumen. A strategic twist in taxation policy emerges, offering a 1% discount to those enlightened souls who register their land or house in their wife's name. A financial carrot dangled before the masses, tempting them to reconsider their property portfolios. For every Rs 1 crore property transferred into the wife's ownership, the family's coffers shall rejoice with a Rs 1 lakh surplus. Not an insubstantial amount!

As wallets jingle with the promise of savings, it seems that, in the quest for gender equality, the fastest route may, indeed, be through the pocket. A toast to Maharashtra, where deeds on paper now carry a whiff of a progressive aroma, and where a woman's name is not just an appendage but a fiscal game-changer.