Editorial: Manipur – A State At War With Itself

Manipur Crisis | File Photo

Manipur remains a state far from peace, with violence erupting frequently and affecting its communities deeply. The recent killing of 10 Kuki “militants” in an alleged encounter with the CRPF in Jiribam district, bordering Assam, is the latest grim reminder of escalating tensions. This area has seen continued violence over the past week, including shocking incidents such as the brutal rape and murder of a Kuki woman and the shooting of a Meitei woman working in her field. The minority Kuki community, which has faced severe persecution and experienced deep losses, claims that the 10 killed were village volunteers carrying licensed weapons. However, photographs of the seized weapons, released by the CRPF, cast doubt on this claim, suggesting otherwise. While the CRPF may consider themselves fortunate to have avoided casualties, the manner of the encounter raises pressing questions about both its necessity and the way it was conducted.

This incident is unlikely to end the cycle of violence in Manipur; instead, it threatens to trigger further retaliatory killings. The crux of the crisis lies in the breakdown of law and order, worsened by a lack of competent leadership and effective action. When violence initially erupted on May 3, 2023, the Meitei community looted police armouries, arming themselves for a spree of destruction against Kuki establishments, including schools and churches in the Imphal valley. The Central government’s apparent indifference to the state’s escalating turmoil is deeply troubling and unacceptable. It’s clear that a firm, immediate response is essential. Without decisive intervention, including the removal of the chief minister and the imposition of President’s rule, law and order will remain elusive. Only by curbing instigators on all sides and reestablishing the rule of law can there be any hope for Manipur’s long-overdue recovery.