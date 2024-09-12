Editorial: Let's Have Facts About History, Not Myths, Please

The Landing of Columbus, a painting by John Vanderlyn | Wikimedia

Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar’s recent claims about India’s historical connections with America and Vasco da Gama’s voyage to India have sparked controversy. Parmar asserted that it was not Christopher Columbus who "discovered" America, but Indian ancestors led by an unknown figure named Vasuloon in the 8th century. He further questioned the well-known role of Portuguese explorer Vasco da Gama, suggesting that a Gujarati trader named Chandan, with a larger ship, guided him to India. These statements, based on little to no historical evidence, have understandably raised concerns. India indeed has a rich maritime history, with ancient Indians building large ships and travelling far beyond their shores. However, it is dangerous to distort history by fabricating or exaggerating events. India’s past is filled with remarkable achievements in areas like mathematics, astronomy, and philosophy. There’s no need to invent new stories to elevate its legacy.

Parmar’s claims about Indian influence in pre-Columbian America and Vasco da Gama’s journey ignore established historical facts. Rather than relying on fanciful theories, we should focus on the real reasons behind India’s maritime decline — such as cultural shifts that discouraged sea-faring, which are well-documented in history. A deeper look into India’s genuine history, like Mahatma Gandhi’s reflections on the challenges of traveling abroad in his autobiography The Story of My Experiments With Truth, would provide a more meaningful understanding of our past. Misrepresenting history only clouds India’s true legacy, which stands strong without the need for mythical embellishments. At a time when misinformation spreads rapidly, it is crucial for leaders like Parmar to uphold historical accuracy. India’s greatness lies in its truth, not in rewriting history. Facts, not myths, must be the foundation of our understanding of the past. Let's look forward, rather than backward, to ensure a better future.