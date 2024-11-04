Editorial: Indo-Canadian Ties At The Nadir

India-Canada Faceoff Intensifies | File

Indo-Canadian ties, which have been tottering since September 2023, have now touched rock bottom with the latest allegation from a minister in Ottawa that Home Minister Amit Shah is behind the targeted attacks on Sikh separatists in Canada. Coupled with the attacks on a Hindu temple by Sikh separatists, there seems little chance of a return to normalcy. The Washington Post had first reported that the violence against Sikh separatists in Canada led all the way up to Shah. Deputy Foreign minister of Canada David Morrison confirmed to a parliamentary panel that it was he who had given that information to the Post. Ever since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had declared that the Indian government was involved in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Vancouver in June 2023, ties between the two countries have been rocky. Trade talks were suspended and there was a go-slow on visas. India has accused Trudeau of playing to the gallery and targeting a votebank ahead of elections. Since then, however, the US too has accused Indian officials of involvement in the attempted murder of Khalistani separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in the US. The American establishment has named Nikhil Gupta whose extradition they have secured from the Czech republic and Vikash Yadav, a former R&AW operative in the Pannun case. India has told the USA that Yadav has been dismissed from the R&AW. Curiously just a few days after his dismissal, Yadav was booked in a cheating case. Perhaps that is a means to delay his extradition which the US is bound to seek. Canada, which is part of the Five Eyes alliance, has secured the support of the other nations in the bloc, the USA, New Zealand, UK and Australia. All five countries have urged India to probe the serious charges levelled by Canada.

Trudeau, who faces a tough election this year, has been ratcheting up tensions with New Delhi. Canada expelled senior Indian officials including the Indian High Commissioner naming them as persons of interest in the Nijjar investigation. In a tit for tat action, India expelled several Canadian diplomats, including the acting high commissioner. India has accused Canada of deliberately trying to tarnish India’s image in the world community. In fact, India’s approach to similar allegations by both Canada and the USA have been vastly different. While New Delhi has breathed fire against Ottawa, it has been a much more nuanced response to Washington. Whatever the truth behind the allegations, it seems strange that the government is expending so much energy on Khalistani separatists outside India who have no real influence on the Sikh community in the country. The Khalistan movement of the eighties and nineties has no draw for Sikhs in India. No doubt, Trudeau sees them as an important votebank in his desperate bid for re-election. The fallout of this serious diplomatic spat will, however, be felt by the 1.86 million strong Indian Diaspora in Canada with strong links to Punjab and other states. Every year thousands of Indian students move to Canada for higher studies. Any curbs on visas will seriously affect them. It is in the best interest of both nations to bring back a semblance of normalcy in ties.