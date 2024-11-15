Editorial: Ilma Afros’ Defeat Is Citizens’ Defeat

Representative Image | File

The departure of Ilma Afros, a dedicated police officer of the 2018 batch and Superintendent of Police in Baddi district, Himachal Pradesh, exposes a chilling message: the law can often protect power, not justice. Known for her integrity, Afros took a stand against illegal mining operations in her district — a line of work dominated by politically connected individuals. She dared to believe that her role as a police officer meant holding all, powerful or not, accountable under the law.

But that belief clashed with reality. When her team took action against a car owned by the spouse of MLA Ram Kumar Chaudhary, Afros could not have foreseen the backlash. The legislator, with entrenched influence in Baddi, took offence and used the Assembly floor to launch unsubstantiated accusations against her. Ironically, the same Assembly shields him with legislative privilege under which no action can be taken against him for what he says in the House. The young officer, one of the few Muslims to achieve her position, found herself defamed, without the protection she had hoped to offer others.

Afros’s story is one of grit: raised by a widowed mother who struggled to send her to St. Stephen’s College, Delhi, and later Oxford, Afros could have pursued a career at the United Nations. Yet, her commitment to serve her homeland brought her back to India. Now, under immense pressure, she has been forced to leave her post temporarily, seeking solace in her village in UP's Moradabad on 15 days’ leave. What lesson does this give to young aspirants to public service? It suggests that upholding the law might be a noble idea but is dangerous in practice. Ilma Afros’s ordeal lays bare a bitter truth: In some places, justice can be muzzled by power. A democracy that silences its dutiful officers risks losing the moral foundation on which it stands.