Editorial: Hard To Say 'Tata' To Ratan

Ratan Tata | Instagram

When the news of Ratan Naval Tata’s passing was confirmed on Wednesday, there was a spontaneous outpouring of emotion from every nook and cranny of India. That he was 86 and ailing did not lessen the sense of loss felt across the country. This wasn’t merely because he headed one of India’s largest conglomerates, but because he was Ratan Tata. Among business houses, the Tatas hold a unique place due to the diversity of their products — from common salt to state-of-the-art electric cars. However, among industrialists, Tata was regarded as a Titan, respected by one and all. When he succeeded JRD Tata as chairman of the Tata Group, many saw him as a greenhorn, who had obtained the role due to his name. Yet, as the boss of Bombay House, Tata’s corporate headquarters, for more than two decades, he proved himself a visionary, ultimately earning global respect.

As the story goes, Ratan Tata once felt insulted by Ford’s chairman, but it was he who ended up saving the American behemoth when he bought Jaguar and Land Rover for $2.23 billion. Another major acquisition under his leadership was Corus, one of Europe’s largest steel plants, which was sinking deeper into the red. The Tatas had lost Air India when it was nationalised, but under Ratan Tata’s leadership, the company not only regained control but also established itself as a major player in aviation through a successful tie-up with Singapore Airlines. Of course, he faced criticism — such as when he moved the Nano project out of West Bengal, or when a Tata executive was caught making controversial remarks on tape, or when reports emerged of the company allegedly paying extortion money to insurgents in the Northeast. Yet these were seen as aberrations, as the group successfully steered clear of significant turmoil. Few businessmen have as unblemished a track record as Ratan Tata.

He earned respect not only for making money but also for giving it away through philanthropy. He never disappointed anyone who approached him with a genuine need, whether it was for setting up a hospital or helping a start-up. Anyone who met him couldn’t help but notice his humility and willingness to assist. His compassion extended even to animals, as evidenced by his order allowing stray dogs to enter the Bombay House gates. In Ratan Naval Tata’s passing, the country has lost a figure the whole world loved and respected.