Editorial: Eyeless in Gaza

ICJ Hearing | Twitter Image

In the latest courtroom drama, South Africa took Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over the Gaza conflict. The ICJ, known for its poker face, opted for provisional measures, instead of serving up a piping hot definitive judgment on the whole genocide accusation. Someone at the ICJ was clearly trying to be the diplomat of the century, avoiding the treacherous path of explicit categorisation like it's a linguistic tightrope.

Picture Pretoria strutting into the courtroom in November last batting its legal eyelashes, and telling the ICJ, “Hey, let's not waste any time; just hit Israel with those provisional measures!” It’s like ordering a cocktail without checking the drinks menu — bold and decisive. The Organisation of Islamic Countries and the Arab League were nodding in approval, while the European Union was having a domestic dispute — Germany supporting Israel, and Belgium giving South Africa a solidarity wink. Now, the US, with its diplomatic cape flying, declared the ICJ involvement a distraction. BRICS decided not to play favourites — no support for South Africa from the collective. Brazil played a different tune. Then, after some jurisdictional juggling, the ICJ dropped the mic on Israel’s request for a case dismissal, acknowledging a prima facie case and coining the term “plausible” to describe the Palestinians’ rights violations. It’s like saying, “Your Honour, the allegations are totally legit, but let’s keep it ambiguous, shall we?”

The ICJ’s provisional measures? Israel, no military shenanigans, no genocide cheerleading, make sure everyone has the basic necessities, keep evidence for show-and-tell, and, oh, release those hostages — like a legal grocery list. Prime Minister Netanyahu wasn’t having any of it. He rejected the ICJ’s verdict. In this courtroom saga, the ICJ is caught in a justice-politics dance, walking the tightrope like a pro. It's like saying, “Justice is served, but let's not upset the diplomatic applecart.”