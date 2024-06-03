Editorial: Elections Over, Poll Panel Faces Scrutiny

Election Commission of India | Representative Image

The world’s largest electoral exercise has ended and the Election Commission of India has patted itself on the back for a job well done. The 44-day election was the longest in recent history and the extreme heat took its toll with turnout reported to be below par. Unfortunately, 25 polling personnel also lost their lives in the heatwave conditions. This election raised many questions about the impartiality and effectiveness of the poll panel. The EC ran into several controversies notably its initial failure to publish actual poll data. It was only after the case went to the Supreme Court and the top court refused to intervene that the poll body published the accurate number of votes polled in each constituency. The EC objected to the disclosure of Form 17C in the top court while alleging a conspiracy to destabilise the voting process. A better response would have been to act in a completely transparent manner and disclose all poll data accurately. The Election Commission was also slow to act in cases of hate speech, particularly by the ruling party. The Opposition raised objections to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s references to Muslims as ‘infiltrators’ and ‘people who produce more children’. The EC finally issued notices to BJP president J P Nadda and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to explain divisive statements by their star campaigners, and directed both parties to ask “star campaigners” to refrain from making statements that could cause division or tensions.

Gradually the vitality and independence of the Election Commission is being eroded, particularly with the decision to do away with the presence of the Chief Justice of India in the selection committee. Now the CEC and ECs are picked by a committee that comprises the Prime Minister, a Cabinet minister and the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Outnumbered as the Opposition leader is, the choice of officials will invariably be decided by the government. The poll body, which saw its glory days during the tenure of the indomitable TN Seshan, now faces serious questions on its credibility and integrity. It is in the best interests of the world’s largest democracy that the election process is completely above board. The poll body cannot give in to partisan pressures and must be seen to be performing its primary role, and aim to be a strong pillar of Indian democracy.