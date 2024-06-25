Editorial: Crucial Role Of A Responsible Opposition

Representative Image | File

The role of the Opposition in a democracy is no less important than that of the ruling party. In fact, they play a complementary role. In the 17th Lok Sabha, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had such a steamroller majority that it could pass any legislation the government desired. That is why it was possible to pass the three controversial agricultural laws without much debate in Parliament. The President was more than willing to give his assent. The laws marked a defining moment because, for the first time, the government began losing its popular appeal. The high-water mark of its downfall was its compulsion to freeze the laws. Had the government been willing to consider the Opposition's viewpoint and take the stakeholders into confidence, there would have been no need to eat humble pie. Needless to say, this was reflected even in the recent election results.

The inaugural session of the 18th Lok Sabha that began on Monday showed how the Treasury Benches and the Opposition Benches were almost evenly populated. Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared as combative as ever when he said he would not allow the Opposition to obstruct the functioning of Parliament. The ruling party did not crown itself with glory when it used an ingenious argument to deny K Suresh of the Congress the position of Pro-term Speaker in favour of an MP from the BJP. The only job of the Pro-term Speaker is to ensure that all the members present are sworn in as members of the House. He loses the job as soon as a full-time Speaker is elected. Traditionally, the post of Deputy Speaker, who presides over the House in the absence of the Speaker, had gone to the main Opposition party. Alas, this tradition has not been followed.

The Opposition has the responsibility of keeping a tab on the government. On its part, it must also appreciate the fact that the government has the people’s mandate to govern and it should not be obstructed from doing its duty. In other words, opposition for the sake of opposition is not a good policy in a democracy. While making any decision, the ruling party owes it to the nation to consider whatever negatives the Opposition points out so that the laws enacted are foolproof and appeal to the large majority of the people. Both sides should at all times ensure that debate and discussion remain the keystone of governance.