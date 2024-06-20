Editorial: Cobra In Parcel, Blade In Food — What's Going On?

File Photo

The Amazon customer in Bengaluru got more than he bargained for, when he opened his eagerly awaited parcel. Imagine his shock when, instead of the sleek gadget he had ordered just a day earlier, he was greeted by the menacing head of a cobra, its hood fully flared. Luckily for him, the snake decided not to unleash its venom. Acting quickly, the customer snapped a picture and shared it on social media, as one does in the age of instant online fame. Amazon was as flabbergasted as its now-viral customer. In a swift attempt at damage control, they refunded his money, presumably hoping to soothe his nerves and maybe persuade him to keep shopping. The snake? Consider it a complimentary gift, courtesy of Amazon’s exotic warehouse selection. An executive sheepishly admitted that the parcel might have been prepared in a less-than-hygienic, snake-infested area. But let’s be honest, that explanation offered little comfort to our would-be snake charmer.

Not to be outdone in the horror stakes, Air India recently had its own culinary surprise. A passenger on an Air India flight was tucking into his meal when he discovered a shaving blade lurking in his food. Fortunately, he spotted it before it could wreak havoc on his insides. Air India confirmed the incident was no prank, acknowledging the passenger's complaint. The airline, once the national carrier before being privatised and reclaimed by the Tata Group, is still scratching its head over how the blade ended up in the meal. The airline’s roots trace back to the late JRD Tata, who launched it only to see it nationalised in a burst of socialist enthusiasm. Fast forward to the Modi era, Air India has been privatised again, theoretically to make it more competitive. But now it seems Air India has become so razor-sharp that it's including actual blades in the food.