Editorial: Clash Of Senior Citizens In US Poll

US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump | File Photos

Get ready for a rerun of political geriatrics this November 5, as the US Presidential election pits the seasoned duo of President Joe Biden against none other than the comeback king himself, Donald Trump. Biden, at the tender age of 81, is set to break his own record as the oldest presidential contender, making us wonder if the White House is turning into a retirement villa. In a dazzling display of political déjà vu, Trump emerges virtually as the Republican nominee, leaving his opponent, Nikki Haley, trailing in the dust after winning just in Vermont on Super Tuesday. While gracefully bowing out, Haley refrains from endorsing Trump, as if admitting she’s not ready to board the Trump train just yet.

Biden, on the Democratic side, seems to have scared off potential rivals, probably with the aura of experience or maybe just by being the only one who remembered to show up. So, it’s shaping up to be a classic clash of the titans, or rather, the senior citizens. As we witness this intergenerational face-off, it’s hard not to reminisce about the days when presidents were young and spry — Theodore Roosevelt and John F Kennedy. It’s as if the US is embracing the trend of gerontocracy with open arms, following in the footsteps of fellow democratic giant, India.

Yet, despite the potential excitement of an octogenarian presidency, Trump's lingering dalliances and legal woes, like that awkward payment to a woman of “questionable integrity”, threaten to spice up the contest. If even half of Haley’s voters decide to take a detour to Team Biden, he might as well start redecorating the Oval Office. The electorate, however, grapples with issues like Biden’s border management and economic shaping-up skills. Will he manage to convince voters that he’s the right man for the job, or will Trump make a triumphant return with promises to “Make America Great Again — Again”?