Editorial: Bihar, A Byword For Corruption

Bihar created a record of sorts when the 13th bridge collapsed on Wednesday within a short period of 20 days. The latest mishap occurred in Mahishi village in Saharsa district, where Adi Shankaracharya had an intellectual duel with Mandan Mishra in the eighth century. Among the collapsed bridges was one built by the British in Fatuha 136 years ago, which should have been retrofitted or replaced. Ironically, most of the collapsed bridges were either under construction or had recently been completed and opened to traffic. The only good thing about these accidents is that they did not take a human toll. So far, the government has suspended 15 engineers, averaging one engineer per bridge. There are fears that more bridges will cave in once the rains become stronger and water levels in rivers rise above the danger mark.

What is overlooked is that hundreds of crores of rupees of taxpayers’ money have gone down the drain. Yet, there has been little remedial action. It is common knowledge why new bridges like the ones across the Ganga in Bhagalpur and the Gandak at Sattarghat collapse as soon as they are built. Reasons range from the use of substandard materials, inadequate raw materials like steel and cement, faulty design and planning, and inadequate consideration for longevity. Contractors are primarily interested in getting their bills approved and paid at the earliest. Everyone knows that nothing would happen to the engineers, who would be reinstated in service once the uproar over the accidents subsides and things become “normal”. The engineers and contractors are merely cogs in the wheel, controlled by politicians who have nothing to lose but everything to gain. Till today, no politician in Bihar has ever been punished for corruption and nepotism which are at the root of the problems afflicting the state.

Given the situation in Bihar, nobody is surprised when bridges fall like ninepins. People have become so cynical that they hardly believe a change of government would make any difference. However, the story of infrastructure development is much the same elsewhere in the country too. Canopies of airports are falling, underground tunnels get flooded when it rains, and fissures develop in prestigious projects like the sea-bridge connecting Mumbai with Navi Mumbai. It is high time the government took serious steps to address these systemic issues and ensure the safety and longevity of public infrastructure.