ED has hit Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut with facts and the onus to come clean is now on him

It may be that the Enforcement Directorate is devoting extraordinary energy in investigating leaders of the ruling Shiv Sena, but to dismiss all such probes as BJP vendetta does not convince anyone. The case in point is of the wife of the Sena’s megaphone, Sanjay Raut. A press release issued by the ED last week made public extensive details about the manner in which a scam-tainted businessman funded Raut’s wife, Varsha’s purchase of a flat.

The ED release makes a damning read. What further lends credence to the ED claim is the repeated failure of Varsha Raut to honour the ED summons. Apparently, the ED came across her dubious transactions while investigating the HDIL-PMC scam. One Pravin Raut “paid Rs 1.6 crore to his wife Madhuri from 'the proceeds of crime''’. From this money, Raut’s wife bought a flat in Dadar east. Further, the ED said, Varsha and scamster Pravin Raut’s wife, Madhuri, were partners in a construction company. Varsha Raut allegedly received Rs 12 lakh from this company, purportedly as loan, on a contribution of mere Rs 5,625. The loan amount was still outstanding. Pravin Raut’s properties worth Rs 72 crore were attached by the ED last week.

Now, the onus to come clean is on Sanjay Raut. Maybe he has a valid explanation. If not, it is only fair he stopped crying 'BJP vendetta' every time skeletons of the Sena leaders tumble out of the ED cupboard.