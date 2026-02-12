Each Is Great In His Own Place: Swami Vivekananda On Duty, Morality And The Three Forces Of Nature

Swami Vivekananda’s teachings from Karma Yoga highlight balance, action and wisdom in human life | Representational Image

According to the Sankhya philosophy, nature is composed of three forces called, in Sanskrit, Sattva, Rajas and Tamas. These, as manifested in the physical world, are what we may call equilibrium, activity and inertness. Tamas is typified as darkness or inactivity; Rajas is activity, expressed as attraction or repulsion; and Sattva is the equilibrium of the two. In every man there are these three forces. Sometimes Tamas prevails. We become lazy; we cannot move; we are inactive, bound down by certain ideas or by mere dullness. At other times activity prevails, and at still other times that calm balancing of both.

Karma-Yoga and human conduct

Karma-Yoga has specially to deal with these three factors. By teaching what they are and how to employ them, it helps us to do our work better. Human society is a graded organisation. We all know about morality, and we all know about duty, but at the same time we find that in different countries the significance of morality varies greatly. What is regarded as moral in one country may in another be considered perfectly immoral. For instance, in one country cousins may marry; in another, it is thought to be very immoral. Similarly, in all other departments of morality, we find the standard varies greatly—yet we have the idea that there must be a universal standard of morality.

Gradations of duty and morality

So it is with duty. The idea of duty varies much among different nations. Two ways are left open to us—the way of the ignorant, who think that there is only one way to truth and that all the rest are wrong, and the way of the wise, who admit that, according to our mental constitution or the different planes of existence in which we are, duty and morality may vary. The important thing is to know that there are gradations of duty and of morality—that the duty of one state of life, in one set of circumstances, will not and cannot be that of another.

Excerpts from Chapter 2 from the book Karma Yoga, based on lectures the Swami delivered in his rented rooms at 228 W 39th Street in December 1895 and January 1896.