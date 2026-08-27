Dolly Parton: An Artist, Philanthropist And Businesswoman The World Will Miss Terribly

Dolly Parton’s remarkable career spanned music, entertainment, business and decades of philanthropic work | Ai Generated File Image

Dolly Parton, the Country music superstar who died on Tuesday at the age of 80, epitomised the traditional American can-do spirit that saw her pull herself and her family out of their “dirt-poor” existence to the very pinnacle of the music world. She achieved this through hard work, dedication, and a soaring voice that grabbed the heartstrings of everyone who heard her stirring songs.

These spoke of a hard-scrabble childhood in the Southern state of Tennessee, which was infamous for poverty. Indeed, her farmer father Robert Lee Parton could neither read nor write and struggled to provide for his wife and twelve children in their tiny one-room cabin. That crushing poverty was woven into the lyrics of her songs sung with the conviction of one who had lived the hard life.

Champion Of Children’s Education

It also made her determined that no child should face a lack of education. Parton, thus, dedicated her professional life to the education of underprivileged children in the United States through her literary philanthropy movement known as the ‘Imagination Library’ that provided for 330 million free books.

For generations of kids who grew up with this gift, they were simply called ‘Dolly’s Books’. This, in addition to millions of dollars spent on literacy programmes for pre-schoolers in the US and beyond and scholarships for high school students. When Covid-19 first struck in 2020, Parton donated $1 million to vital research for the vaccine.

From Childhood Songs To Stardom

Her gifts for singing and songwriting were inspired by her musically inclined mother, Avik Lee, and she wrote her first song at the age of six, dedicated to her beloved doll Tasseltop.

Two years later, she got her first guitar and from then on never looked back, writing and singing countless hits till the death, last year, of her husband Carl Dean, a construction worker. They were married for 59 years, a remarkable achievement in the world of celebrityhood.

A songwriter, singer, actor, philanthropist, and businesswoman, she had her first number one hit in 1971 with Joshua. But it was in 1973, with the plaintive tear-jerker Jolene, that she was catapulted into superstardom, crossing over from the Country to the Pop charts, and becoming a hit internationally as well. Then came a torrent of hits, including ‘Coat of Many Colors’ and ‘I Will Always Love You’, which cemented her place at the top of the Country music world.

A Legacy Beyond Music

Beneath all the glitz and glamour, those huge blonde wigs, long painted nails and skin-tight outfits lay a heart of gold that endeared her to one and all, bridging the political schism. Everyone loved Dolly. And that will remain her greatest gift to the world.