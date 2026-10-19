Do It For God

Dada J. P. Vaswani urged people to make love, compassion and selfless service the guiding principles of their lives | AI Generated Representational Image

Whatever you do, whatever you say, whatever you think, whatever you give — do it for the pure love of God! When you live life as an act of love and devotion to God, you will find that you can never do anything which will displease God! Your life will become beautiful; a life of love and purity.

Do Everything As An Offering To God

There are many ways of doing the same thing. Some are right, some are wrong. But only one is the best! And because you are doing everything for the love of God, because you are doing everything as an offering unto the Lord, you must do your work in the best way possible.

Be The Answer To Others’ Suffering

Of a holy man, it is said that he was pained to see suffering and misery, wherever he turned. In deep despair, he cried out to God: “O Lord! They call you the God of Love and Mercy. How can you bear to see so much suffering and yet do nothing about it?”

From the depth of his consciousness, he heard God's voice tell him: “I did do something. I created you!”

God has created us and poured love into our hearts so that we may alleviate the pain and suffering we see around us.

Kindle The Light Of Love

Let us not curse the darkness. Let us kindle the light of love in our hearts!

God loves you; He wants nothing but the best for you. If you ever doubt it, you have not yet realised the meaning of true love.

Dada J. P. Vaswani was a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader.

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