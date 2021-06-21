Distressed times – just watch what is happening to gold

India normally imports around 800 tonnes of gold each year. But 2020-21 could see it fall to around 100 tonnes. It is early days still, and final figures have yet to come in. But market estimates put this year’s imports at a dismal 100 tonnes.

Lost purchasing power?

But the celebratory mood gets muted when one realises that the slump in gold demand could mean that India suddenly, for the first time in decades, had lost its purchasing power. It could mean that people were so desperate that they could not put money aside to purchase gold. Do bear in mind that much of individual gold is purchased by small income earners – often employed in the unorganized sector. They purchase it for a newly born child, a marriage, or a special gift for a relative. Gold is for celebrations. The inability to purchase gold is an admission that these are not times for celebration any longer.

Even the first wave of the pandemic did not hurt purchasing power as much as is now becoming evident. Or, could it be a delayed reaction because the final numbers had yet to be totted up. However, the manner in which other indicators too point to a worsening of the purchasing power crisis should compel India’s planners to sit up and take a more serious view about developments.

Unfortunately, eyeballs are rivetted on arrests of protestors (even media groups), cases against Twitter, a wild chase to abduct and bring back an absconder. Instead, they should all be focused on ways to create jobs and restore the clout of purchasing power in India. India -- as a big attractive market -- is dying. The gasps can be heard by everyone who cares to listen. Even UBS has finally come out with a statement that it does not expect a V shaped recovery in India for at least a year.