Dialogue Defeats Discord: Haryana-Rajasthan Sign MoU On Yamuna Water Project

Haryana and Rajasthan signed a landmark MoU on the Yamuna Water Project to strengthen water security through cooperative federalism | X - @PIBSrinagar

Inter-state river water disputes have long ranked among the most difficult challenges confronting India’s federal system. Unlike many political disagreements, conflicts over water touch the very survival of millions of people. Time and again, even the intervention of the judiciary has failed to bring lasting peace.

The prolonged dispute over the Cauvery waters demonstrated that even a verdict of the Supreme Court could not entirely eliminate mistrust or prevent periodic confrontation.

It is against this backdrop that the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Haryana and Rajasthan on the Yamuna Water Project deserves to be welcomed as a model of cooperative federalism. Rather than prolonging litigation or political acrimony, the two states have chosen dialogue, negotiation and compromise.

Comprehensive Water-Sharing Framework

The agreement resolves a dispute that had remained pending for more than three decades. More importantly, it goes well beyond merely allocating water. It spells out financial responsibilities, cost-sharing arrangements, maintenance protocols, transparency measures and, significantly, a mechanism to resolve future disagreements before they escalate into full-blown disputes.

Such comprehensive planning makes the agreement far more durable than many previous water-sharing arrangements. Under the project, around 580 million cubic metres of surplus Yamuna water will be conveyed annually through three underground pipelines originating from the Hathnikund Barrage during the monsoon months.

The project will provide much-needed drinking water to Rajasthan’s chronically water-scarce districts of Churu, Sikar and Jhunjhunu, besides benefiting Bhiwani and Fatehabad in Haryana. In turn, Haryana carries the added responsibility of supplying water to the National Capital Territory of Delhi, whose dependence on neighbouring states continues to grow.

A Model For Cooperative Federalism

The presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the signing of the agreement undoubtedly helped expedite the negotiations. With both Haryana and Rajasthan governed by the BJP, political coordination became easier, enabling consensus where confrontation might otherwise have prevailed.

While political alignment may have facilitated the breakthrough, the real winners are the people who have waited decades for a dependable water supply. The agreement also offers a timely reminder that water is no longer an abundant natural resource in India.

Across the country, groundwater levels are declining while urban demand is rising relentlessly. Delhi presents a striking paradox. The Delhi Jal Board frequently struggles to supply adequate drinking water, yet private tanker operators somehow never seem to run short of water to sell at exorbitant prices. Such contradictions expose the urgent need for better governance, transparency and conservation.

Ultimately, every drop of water saved is a drop made available for future generations. As climate change intensifies water stress, India will need many more agreements based on dialogue, mutual trust and scientific planning. The Haryana-Rajasthan accord demonstrates that even the most stubborn disputes can be resolved when political will, cooperative federalism and public interest flow together.