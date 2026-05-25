Dharma Sankatam: How Moral Dilemmas Test Courage, Integrity And Righteousness

The Mahabharata’s dice game episode continues to symbolise the ethical and moral dilemmas faced in human life | AI Generated Representational Image

Dharma is righteousness, and sankatam is perplexity. In a confounding situation that is about what is right or wrong, people need to take the call and choose the right option. Here, one’s discerning abilities get tested, one’s firmness to stand with the right gets tested, and also one’s moral courage of not budging to the power and temptation of the pelf gets tested.

Mahabharata reference

We have an instance from Mahabharatam in which Yudhishtira loses a dice game repeatedly and loses all his belongings. He lost possessions, then his brothers and even himself. Then came the last ‘bet’ of their wife. He lost that game too. Technically, the Pandavas became the slaves of the Kauravas. Droupadi, now deemed to be their maid, was called to the court to be humiliated.

When she learnt that Yudhishtira had lost the game, she asked whether a person who had already lost himself had the right to bet further. This created a dharma sankatam. With this technicality, the ‘lose-lose’ dice game outcome was neutralised by King Dhritarashtra, and Yudhishtira was given relief.

Moral courage in difficult situations

Often in life, when dharma sankatam arises, many falter. They may not be able to discern between right and wrong, and even if they do, the courage and the ability to stand with the right are often missing.

When in doubt, ask whether the decision benefits the common man, said a great leader. Whether the decision benefits the country or not, asked another leader. Thus, there are means of addressing such dharma sankatam, and one’s moral compass gets tested firmly in such moments.

(Dr S. Ainavolu is a Mumbai-based teacher of Management and Tradition.)