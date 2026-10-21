Devi Paksha: Why Navaratri Inspires Holistic Thinking, Compassion And Inclusiveness

Devi Paksha celebrates the Divine Feminine and encourages people to embrace kindness, balance and compassion in their thoughts and actions | AI Generated Representational Image

Devi is Goddess. She is trigunatmika. She is Parvati, Lakshmi and Saraswati in one. She controls our manas, vaacha and karma. In other words, she governs our thoughts, speech and the actions that flow through us. Paksha is the fortnight. Devi Paksha is the fortnight that immediately follows Pitru Paksha. The pitrus initially get their share of worship, and then Devi is glorified.

During the nine days of Devi Paksha, the Navaratris are celebrated. On the tenth day, Vijaya Dashami is celebrated. Subsequently, the paath/jaap continues, and with the full moon day, or Purnimasya, the Devi Paksha ends.

The word Devi is from “div”, meaning “to shine”. The one who shines and helps you shine in turn is Devi, in stree form. In the Purusha format, it is Deva. In the Arthanareeshwara Swaroopa, the Deva and Devi are in the same pratyaksha form. The Purusha rupa on the right side indicates Shiva tattvam. On the left part, we have feminine energy personified as Parvati.

From the shareera shastra, the left body is controlled by the right side and vice versa. Thus, the logical, calculative part, which corresponds to the left part of the brain, is on the right side as the male part. The heart, or hrudaya part, which is kinder and encompassing with compassion, is present on the left. The right brain corresponds to holistic thinking and inspiration. Devi Paksha encourages us to become more holistic, kinder and inclusive. That shall be the true Vijaya. And Lakshmi shall follow.

(Dr. S. Ainavolu is a Mumbai-based teacher. Topic and views are inspired.)

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