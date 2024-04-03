Democracy On Ventilator: Will Modi Switch It Off?

PM Narendra Modi | ANI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his excise policy. The agency's action comes on the eve of the Lok Sabha election, which could well give Narendra Modi a third term as prime minister.

Was AK's arrest legally justified? Even if you begin with the premise that most politicians are selfserving, the answer is no. It's the function of every party in power to legislate fiscal policies. Just because the policies benefit or provide an advantage to a section of the public cannot by itself be the genesis of the commission of a predicate offence, the proceeds from which fall within the purview of the PMLA. The evidence disclosed so far is flimsy, suspect and possibly motivated.

There's no concrete evidence to substantiate the movement of funds from the 'beneficiaries' of the liquor policy to the coffers of the AAP. It's up to the judiciary to set matters right and order AK's release on bail at the earliest. Lamentably, the bail jurisprudence in India, by and large, is dismal and heavily favours the state and prosecution. Courts often use denial of bail to a suspect of crime as a means to punish him (women are somewhat statutorily privileged in this regard), knowing that the actual trial can be inordinately delayed. But thats a serious topic for another discussion, suffice it to say that the judicial system, especially the lower courts, are up for grabs, and can be manipulated by a more influential complainant to the disadvantage of his less influential adversary. In a Modi vs AK contest, the outcome is predetermined. AK can be kept out of the electoral fray by merely ensuring that hes denied bail. So what happens to fair and free elections when a leader of a national party is kept out of the race? Democracy cries out for a ventilator. Whos in charge of this lifesustaining device? At the moment, Modi, unless both of the following circumstances fall in place and attempt to wrench Modis hand away from the switch. First, the entire opposition must sink its differences and fight a joint electoral war against the BJP. Not a single Lok Sabha seat should witness a triangular contest. The BJP has 36% of the nations votes. The balance 64%, if not disenchanted, are certainly not enchanted with the ruling party. Modi knows that.

Secondly, the judiciary, particularly the Supreme Court, must remain independent. AK must get bail if only in the interest of fair elections. Even if a court inclined to grant bail to AK extracts an undertaking from him that after elections he will once again surrender to the custody of the ED, so be it. In engineering the exclusion of a national party from the electoral fray, the death knell of democracy has been rung. The Supreme Court struck down the electoral bond scheme only because it felt that secrecy in matters of public importance is a threat to a democracy. This situation is more grave where a third term aspirant for PM-ship locks up his political rival in jail, thereby curtailing and diminishing, if not completely extinguishing, a legitimate challenge to his aspirations.

India remaining a democracy matters. We are surrounded by wannabe democracies, where Russia and China dont even put up a pretence of being one. Take away personal freedom from our citizens by denying them the unfettered option to elect a legislator of their choice, and democracy is dead. It doesnt matter when (if may be a more appropriate preposition) AK is freed, he doesn't garner the requisite support to threaten the BJP's victory. That's immaterial, because then BJP wouldve won fairly and democratically. But an election without AK is an election that never happened. Voltaire, the French philosopher, thus eulogised free speech when he said, “I may not agree with your views but I'll defend with my last breath your right to express them.” Germany has questioned AKs arrest but has been told by India to mind his own business. The propriety of Germany's interference in Indian affairs aside, it is indicative of the importance of India being robustly democratic. It matters to the civilised world.

