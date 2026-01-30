Culture Survives Through Understanding, Not Ritual Alone

True cultural continuity depends on explaining spiritual principles, not merely repeating inherited practices | Representational Image

There is a belief system that culture, heritage and traditions are passed down only by practice. Traditionally, this was called observation of vrddha-vyavahara, where one observed how elders did things and imitated how they conducted themselves. This method worked well in homogeneous societies, where cultures were largely similar.

Why observation alone no longer works

However, today’s reality of immigration and multicultural environments demands more than mere observation. Even historically, imitation alone was insufficient beyond childhood. Today, preserving culture for the next generation requires the current generation to deeply understand the religious, spiritual and philosophical foundations underlying their practices—and to articulate these principles clearly, sometimes in relation to or in contrast with other traditions.

Principles endure, forms evolve

While spiritual and cultural principles endure, forms inevitably evolve. Indian religious history demonstrates this clearly: pre-Mahābhārata society followed Vedic forms of worship, while post-Mahābhārata practice shifted towards Purāṇic approaches. Yet, the underlying spiritual principles remained constant across both expressions. The spirit, the spiritual basis and the principles were carried forward, even as the forms changed.

Urban India and cultural disconnect

The consequences of failing to provide this foundational understanding are visible in urban India. In cities like Mumbai, where diverse cultures converge, children exposed to multiple worldviews often rebel against home practices that their parents cannot adequately explain. When traditions are imposed without articulating the principles behind worship of forms, dietary customs or cultural observances, children perceive these practices as arbitrary and meaningless.

Understanding as the key to preservation

To genuinely revive and preserve our culture and traditions, superficial practice is insufficient. What is required is a clear understanding of, and the ability to communicate, the spiritual foundations and philosophical principles that enliven and sustain our heritage.

The writer is the founder of the Aarsha Vidya Foundation. He can be reached at aarshavidyaf@gmail.com.